[SBS Star] "He Proposed to Me, but..." HyunA Does Not Want to Marry DAWN?

K-pop artist HyunA shared that she may have to reconsider marrying her longtime boyfriend another K-pop artist DAWN.On July 20 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', HyunA and Han Young made a guest appearance.During the talk, Han Young shared what her newly-wed life with her husband trot singer Park Koon is like.Han Young said, "I feel like there are far more things that I have to take care of after marriage, because my husband and I are different when it comes to cleaning up."She continued, "After my husband comes home, he takes his clothes off and put them on a chair. When I ask him why he put them there, he will be like, 'I'm going to wear them again tomorrow. Don't wash my socks as well. They're clean.'"She angrily went on, "I just don't like seeing worn clothes and socks lying around like that. So, I end up putting them away myself. Another thing is, he never wears them the next day like he said he would! It's like, 'Why then?!'"As HyunA listened to this, she said, "I've heard some married couples go through things like that. DAWN once actually told me that he didn't want me to touch his socks, because they were clean. When he comes over to my place, he always places his car key and wallet on the dining table, which kind of disturbs me."Then, the host Kim Gu-ra commented, "You know, sometimes, married couples just can't accept differences like those that they end up living in two separate homes. Comedian Yeom Kyung-hwan lives on the 13th floor, while his wife lives on the 9th floor in the same apartment."HyunA's jaw dropped in surprise, and she responded, "I got proposed a little while ago, but I don't really want to get married anymore. I can't believe I have to take care of things double the amount to the time when I'm not married."HyunA and DAWN have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.The couple recently announced that they were engaged to each other.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'hyunah_aa' Instagram)(SBS Star)