[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Turns 'Alienoid' Premiere Into a Chaos by Losing an Expensive Ring
JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.21 13:57 View Count
Alienoid press premiere
Actress Kim Tae Ri turned the press premiere of 'Alienoid' into a chaos after losing her diamond ring.

On July 15, the press premiere for 'Alienoid' took place at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Seoul.

On this day, the film's cast members including Kim Tae Ri, actors Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, So Jisub, and Jo Woo Jin made attendance.
'Alienoid' press premiere
'Alienoid' press premiere
Shortly after the cast members entered the stage to greet the audience, Kim Tae Ri suddenly caught the eyes of everyone.

As she started waving her hand towards the audience, a ring flew off her fingers and went towards the opposite end of the stage.
'Alienoid' press premiere
Kim Tae Ri immediately went looking for the missing ring, but the patterns of the carpet as well as the lighting made it hard for her to find it right away.

Seeing Kim Tae Ri having trouble finding her ring, her co-stars So Jisub and Jo Woo Jin also searched around the floor.

Having no idea what was going on, Kim Woo Bin and Ryu Jun Yeol also started to look around in a wrong place.
'Alienoid' press premiere
In the end, So Jisub was the one who found the ring, and the actor safely handed the ring back to Kim Tae Ri.

According to fans, Kim Tae Ri's ring was a sponsored piece from an American fine jewelry brand, which worth approximately 6,800 dollars.
'Alienoid' press premiere
You can watch the whole incident in the video below:
 


(Credit= 'supershinstudio' YouTube, Online Community, Tiffany & Co.)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.