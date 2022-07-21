[SBS Star] Kim Tae Ri Turns 'Alienoid' Premiere Into a Chaos by Losing an Expensive Ring

On July 15, the press premiere for 'Alienoid' took place at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Seoul.
On this day, the film's cast members including Kim Tae Ri, actors Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, So Jisub, and Jo Woo Jin made attendance.
As she started waving her hand towards the audience, a ring flew off her fingers and went towards the opposite end of the stage.
Seeing Kim Tae Ri having trouble finding her ring, her co-stars So Jisub and Jo Woo Jin also searched around the floor.
Having no idea what was going on, Kim Woo Bin and Ryu Jun Yeol also started to look around in a wrong place.
According to fans, Kim Tae Ri's ring was a sponsored piece from an American fine jewelry brand, which worth approximately 6,800 dollars.
(Credit= 'supershinstudio' YouTube, Online Community, Tiffany & Co.)
(SBS Star)