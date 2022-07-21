[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hoyeon Cutely Responds to Her Good Friend Hyeri Presenting Awards

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jung Hoyeon showed the cutest response to her good friend K-pop girl group Girl's Day's member Hyeri presenting awards at an awards ceremony.On July 19, the first 'Blue Dragon Series Awards' took place at one hotel in Incheon, Korea.On this day, Hyeri and KEY of boy group SHINee joined as awards presenters towards the end of the ceremony.When Hyeri and KEY came up on the stage and introduced themselves, Jung Hoyeon's eyes twinkled.She saw Hyeri from her seat from the distance with the brightest smile, looking very happy and excited.She also brought her hands together in front of her heart, as if she meant every gesture with her whole heart.As Hyeri and KEY showed off their amazing chemistry, Jung Hoyeon continued to smile more and more as she watched them.Following the ceremony, Hyeri shared a post of the screenshot of Jung Hoyeon looking at her during the ceremony on her Instagram.Under the post, Hyeri wrote, "Were you seriously looking at me like this during the ceremony?! LOL."Later on, she also uploaded a 'normal' photo of her, Jung Hoyeon and actress Han Hyo Joo from the ceremony.Jung Hoyeon and Hyeri are known to be great friends with each other; they often showed off their close friendship on social media.(Credit= 'U+tv 이모티콘 : 이세상 모든 티비 콘텐츠' YouTube, 'HYERI_0609' Instagram)(SBS Star)