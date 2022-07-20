뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Tearfully Makes His First Official Appearance in a While
JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.20 17:21 Updated 2022.07.20 17:23 View Count
Kim Seon Ho
Actor Kim Seon Ho made his first official appearance since the controversy over his private life.

On July 20, Kim Seon Ho attended the press call of his new play 'Touching the Void' held at Daehak-ro Art One Theater, Seoul.

Before the Q&A session with the press, Kim Seon Ho went on stage alone and read what he had written in advance.
Kim Seon Ho
Kim Seon Ho said, "I wrote everything down because I thought I would be too nervous to say anything properly. Please understand with broad heart."

He continued, "I'm so sorry to stand in front of you like this before today's event. Many people put efforts on this play from spring to summer of this year. I'm sorry for the team because I feel like I'm bringing concerns to everyone."

▶ [SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Admits to His Past Wrongdoings that His Ex-girlfriend Exposed on Sunday

Kim Seon Ho tearfully added, "I'm sincerely sorry for causing concerns to many people. Looking back on my life, I reflected on my wrongdoings. I will try to become a better actor as well as a better person in the future."
Kim Seon Ho
'Touching the Void' is based on the real story of two British adventurers―Joe Simpson and Simon Yates―who almost fell to death during their journey to the summit of Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes.

For the upcoming Korean adaptation of the play, Kim Seon Ho takes the role of Joe Simpson.
Kim Seon Ho
Meanwhile, 'Touching the Void' is scheduled to meet the audience until September 18.

(Credit= The Best Play, SALT Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
