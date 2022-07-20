[SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Tearfully Makes His First Official Appearance in a While

On July 20, Kim Seon Ho attended the press call of his new play 'Touching the Void' held at Daehak-ro Art One Theater, Seoul.
Before the Q&A session with the press, Kim Seon Ho went on stage alone and read what he had written in advance.
He continued, "I'm so sorry to stand in front of you like this before today's event. Many people put efforts on this play from spring to summer of this year. I'm sorry for the team because I feel like I'm bringing concerns to everyone."
▶ [SBS Star] Kim Seon Ho Admits to His Past Wrongdoings that His Ex-girlfriend Exposed on Sunday
Kim Seon Ho tearfully added, "I'm sincerely sorry for causing concerns to many people. Looking back on my life, I reflected on my wrongdoings. I will try to become a better actor as well as a better person in the future."
For the upcoming Korean adaptation of the play, Kim Seon Ho takes the role of Joe Simpson.
(Credit= The Best Play, SALT Entertainment)
(SBS Star)