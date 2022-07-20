뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Faces Backlash for His 'Sexist' Remarks While Interacting With Fans
JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.20 16:09 Updated 2022.07.20 16:26
Kang Daniel Faces Backlash for His Sexist Remarks While Interacting With Fans
K-pop singer Kang Daniel received heavy criticism for his 'sexist' remarks about 'Street Woman Fighter'.

Recently, Kang Daniel interacted with his fans through UNIVERSE, a paid subscription service that allows celebrities and their fans to share messages.

Kang Daniel was the host of Mnet's dance reality show 'Street Woman Fighter', and was chosen to host the upcoming male spin-off, 'Street Man Fighter'.
Kang Daniel Faces Backlash for His 'Sexist' Remarks While Interacting With Fans
When a fan asked Kang Daniel about how the filming for 'Street Man Fighter' going, Kang Daniel said:

"To be honest, it was so comfortable because they were all men. I'm happy, because my energy doesn't get sucked out of me."

"I was scared in the beginning, but 'Street Woman Fighter' was scarier. I like (what I'm doing) now more."
Kang Daniel Faces Backlash for His 'Sexist' Remarks While Interacting With Fans
When fans said that they were offended by Kang Daniel's remarks, he said:

"What's wrong with saying I was scared? Try to picture of yourself standing in front of 60 men. It's intimidating, right? At first, even my hands were shaking from holding my cue cards."

"They're noonas (women that are older) who do their eyeliner and makeup fiercely too."

"What do you mean I'm being sexist? I have no words to say... I'll just skip through it. I'm blocking them. Goodbye."

"Such people would be the ones who get angry even for a stand-up comedy show. Just live comfortably. Life's already too difficult."
Kang Daniel Faces Backlash for His 'Sexist' Remarks While Interacting With Fans
Screenshots of Kang Daniel's messages were shared on social media, and fans expressed how displeased and surprised they were with his remarks.

The comments include, "Can't he think for a while before saying such thing? Why is he like that?", "This is the typical man who tries to bring down successful women.", etc.

Then on July 20, Kang Daniel took to his personal Instagram and shared his words of apology.

He said, "I wanted to apologize for the private message incident. While trying to say that I was 'nervous and anxious' while hosting the show, I overly exaggerated such feelings and created an unnecessary misunderstanding, for which I am sorry."

He continued, "My response while trying to de-escalate the situation and avoid creating a 'sexist' atmosphere was also mishandled. I'm sorry for the fans who may have been hurt by the incident. I will be more careful with my words and demeanor in the future."

(Credit= UNIVERSE, KONNECT Entertainment, Mnet)

(SBS Star)
