[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Reveals the Hilarious Reality Behind Him & Lee Minho's Scene in 'The Heirs'
JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.20 14:19
Kim Woo Bin Reveals the Hilarious Reality Behind Him & Lee Minhos Scene in The Heirs
Actor Kim Woo Bin recalled the time when he filmed SBS' 2013 drama 'The Heirs' together with actor Lee Minho.

Recently, the cast of upcoming sci-fi film 'Alienoid'―Kim Woo Bin, actress Kim Tae Ri and actor Ryu Jun Yeol―guested on popular YouTube talk show 'MMTG'.
Kim Woo Bin Reveals the Hilarious Reality Behind Him & Lee Minho's Scene in 'The Heirs'
During the show, 'MMTG' host Jaejae brought up the iconic scene of 'The Heirs' when Kim Woo Bin spill curry on Lee Minho at school cafeteria.

Jaejae said, "You're pouring the curry very gently because you don't want to stain his white shirt!", as the curry was only spilled on Lee Minho's blazer.
Kim Woo Bin Reveals the Hilarious Reality Behind Him & Lee Minho's Scene in 'The Heirs'
To this, Kim Woo Bin pointed out that Lee Minho only had one shirt―the one that he was wearing in the scene―so he had to be extra careful not to stain his shirt.

He said, "After the scene, we had another scene to film. He had to keep wearing that shirt for the other scene, so..."
Kim Woo Bin Reveals the Hilarious Reality Behind Him & Lee Minho's Scene in 'The Heirs'
While his character, 'Choi Young-do', is meant to be a troublesome and mean one, the scene showed how considerate and thoughtful Kim Woo Bin is in real life.

(Credit= 'MMTG' YouTube, SBS The Heirs)

(SBS Star)
