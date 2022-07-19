[SBS Star] "He's the First K-pop Star I Wanted to Be Friends with" SOOBIN Says He Finds SEUNGKWAN Cute

이미지 확대하기

SOOBIN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) expressed his love for SEUNGKWAN of another boy group SEVENTEEN.On July 18, SOOBIN went live on NAVER V LIVE to spend some time talking to fans.While talking, SOOBIN came across a fan's comment asking him who his favorite artist is at his label HYBE.SOOBIN answered, "As you guys know, HYBE's artists gathered together for the first time a few days ago. I mean, it was for a show, but it was really nice, because we had never gathered like that yet. We all know who are under the label and stuff, but don't really know each other. So, it was nice."He continued, "Everyone was kind, thoughtful and caring. Following that day, I feel like I'm a little closer to the other artists at HYBE."Then, SOOBIN smiled and said, "But if I have to pick my favorite one out of them, then I would say that it's SEUNGKWAN. He is so cute. I thought he would be outgoing and filled with energy at all times, but he was in fact quite shy in person. I just find him cute."He went on, "SEUNGKWAN told me that he was going to talk about this on V LIVE himself, but let me tell you guys first. We've actually been talking, and he's the very first person in the industry I thought I wanted to get close to, and said that I wanted to keep in touch so that we could be friends.""I'm in my fourth year in the industry, but I've never gone up to anyone first, saying that I want to be friends with them. About a month ago, I asked SEUNGKWAN for his number and told him that I wanted to become close to him. We've been talking lately, and he's so cute.", he resumed.SOOBIN shyly revealed that they even went out for a meal with each other.After that, SOOBIN wrapped up the topic by saying, "We kind of connected through K-pop. That's what we speak about most of the time", then he laughingly added, "But as I'm a really shy person, and SEUNGKWAN is also quite shy, it's not easy to get our conversation going sometimes."(Credit= 'seventeennews' Facebook, 'TOMORROW X TOGETHER' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)