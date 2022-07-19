[SBS Star] KAZUHA Says the Fact She Quit 15 Years of Ballet & Made K-pop Debut Was Her Biggest Step

On July 19, KAZUHA took part in the photo shoot for one fashion magazine.
KAZUHA said, "Making that transition from ballet to K-pop was the biggest step that I'd ever taken in my life. Before I made debut, I struggled with the language; my Korean wasn't very good. But it's gotten a lot better now. I've been spending a lot of time speaking with my group members, so..."
She continued, "I may not look it, but I'm actually a quite ambitious person. I think it's good to have ambitions, because they make me dream without thinking about difficulties I might face in reality."
She went on, "I don't want to solely focus on my ability, and results that come from it. If I do, I will feel too depressed. When I feel like I'm stuck, unable to move forward, I think about the reason why I started liking K-pop and why I'm here. I also try to enjoy the whole process in K-pop as much as I can."
KAZUHA stated, "It's only been two months since my debut, but I'm thankful that many people are taking their interest in me. I think they find it cool that I was learning ballet abroad."
Lastly, she added, "I would like to keep improving myself, build my career in this area, and show everyone the new sides of me as a K-pop singer."
(SBS Star)