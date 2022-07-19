뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It's Hard for Me to Keep Up with Everyone, but..." Jessi Shares Her Love for NCT MARK
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "It's Hard for Me to Keep Up with Everyone, but..." Jessi Shares Her Love for NCT MARK

[SBS Star] "It's Hard for Me to Keep Up with Everyone, but..." Jessi Shares Her Love for NCT MARK

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.19 16:12 View Count
[SBS Star] "Its Hard for Me to Keep Up with Everyone, but..." Jessi Shares Her Love for NCT MARK
Hip-hop artist Jessi shared her love for MARK of K-pop boy group NCT. 

Recently, Jessi took time to speak to fans through a live broadcast. 

During the live broadcast, Jessi mentioned that she enjoys listening to 'Beatbox' that NCT DREAM dropped in the end of May. 

Jessi hummed and said, "Oh my God, by the way, I love NCT DREAM's new song. That song has a great vibe." 

She excitedly continued, "When I saw their performance, do you know who caught my eye? MARK really stood out among them." 

She went on, "Honestly, it's hard for me to keep up with everyone, but... MARK was amazing. I thought he was really talented." 
Jessi
Then, Jessi recalled seeing MARK on Mnet's survival hip-hop show 'High School Rapper'. 

The hip-hop artist stated, "I remember seeing him on that show. I feel like MARK is naturally talented. He's really good at dancing as well. He's a total all-rounder, who can sing, rap and dance well."

She resumed, "I don't tend to watch performances by others, but you know when you're on Instagram or TikTok, you kind of get to see their videos." 

She added, "Usually though, I'm just scrolling through them quickly thinking, 'Okay, I mean, they're good. They're good-looking.' I'm not too interested, because they're too young and stuff, but MARK... He's like 'Wow'. He's got a lot of charisma, too."  
 
Born and raised in Canada, MARK's family moved to Korea after he got into SM Entertainment as a trainee. 

MARK trained at SM Entertainment for about four years before he made debut in 2016.

MARK is part of NCT, and unit groups including NCT U, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, SuperM; he is the main rapper as well as the lead dancer. 
MARK
(Credit= 'jessicah_o' Instagram, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.