[SBS Star] "Is It for JOY?" Fans Swoon Over Crush's Recent Instagram Update

Fans think singer Crush's recent Instagram update is a romantic message to his girlfriend, JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet.On July 18, Crush took to his personal Instagram and shared a quote from Irish poet Oscar Wilde.The quote reads, "You don't love someone for their looks, their clothes, or their fancy car; but because they sing a song that only you can hear."Although nothing has been confirmed that the post was for JOY, fans believe that it proves the singer couple's rock-solid relationship.One fan even brought up Crush's past interview where he praised JOY's voice.While talking about their duet song 'Mayday', Crush said, "She has the most beautiful voice that is impossible to replace. I just wanted to have my wish (of singing a collaboration track with JOY) come true as her biggest fan."Crush and JOY made their relationship public in August 2021, immediately after their dating rumors began to spread online.(Credit= P NATION, 'crush9244' Instagram)(SBS Star)