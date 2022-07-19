[SBS Star] "Is It for JOY?" Fans Swoon Over Crush's Recent Instagram Update

On July 18, Crush took to his personal Instagram and shared a quote from Irish poet Oscar Wilde.
Although nothing has been confirmed that the post was for JOY, fans believe that it proves the singer couple's rock-solid relationship.
While talking about their duet song 'Mayday', Crush said, "She has the most beautiful voice that is impossible to replace. I just wanted to have my wish (of singing a collaboration track with JOY) come true as her biggest fan."
(Credit= P NATION, 'crush9244' Instagram)
(SBS Star)