[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Gives an Update on His Condition After Cancer Diagnosis

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Woo Bin gave an update on his condition after five years since his cancer diagnosis.On July 18, Kim Woo Bin sat down for a press interview to promote his new film 'Alienoid'.During the interview, the actor was asked about his current condition, as 2022 marks his comeback in approximately five years since his nasopharyngeal cancer diagnosis in 2017.Kim Woo Bin said, "Last Tuesday was my five-year anniversary since I completed treatment. So I went in for a checkup."He shared, "The doctor confirmed that it's all clean, and that I'm in a much better condition than I was before."Kim Woo Bin also said that he thinks the long hiatus was not a waste of time in his career, but rather was a turning point that changes his view of life.He said, "In the past, I used to live up to the future. I always struggled to do better, make more efforts to become a far better person. I tortured my present self for the future."He explained, "During the hiatus, I found it so sad that I was too strict to me. Finally, I've learned how to compliment myself and cherish things that I have now."(Credit= AM Entertainment)(SBS Star)