뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Gives an Update on His Condition After Cancer Diagnosis
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Gives an Update on His Condition After Cancer Diagnosis

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Gives an Update on His Condition After Cancer Diagnosis

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.19 14:41 View Count
Kim Woo Bin
Actor Kim Woo Bin gave an update on his condition after five years since his cancer diagnosis.

On July 18, Kim Woo Bin sat down for a press interview to promote his new film 'Alienoid'.
Kim Woo Bin
During the interview, the actor was asked about his current condition, as 2022 marks his comeback in approximately five years since his nasopharyngeal cancer diagnosis in 2017.

Kim Woo Bin said, "Last Tuesday was my five-year anniversary since I completed treatment. So I went in for a checkup."

He shared, "The doctor confirmed that it's all clean, and that I'm in a much better condition than I was before."
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Woo Bin also said that he thinks the long hiatus was not a waste of time in his career, but rather was a turning point that changes his view of life.

He said, "In the past, I used to live up to the future. I always struggled to do better, make more efforts to become a far better person. I tortured my present self for the future."

He explained, "During the hiatus, I found it so sad that I was too strict to me. Finally, I've learned how to compliment myself and cherish things that I have now."
Kim Woo Bin
(Credit= AM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.