[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Gives an Update on His Condition After Cancer Diagnosis

On July 18, Kim Woo Bin sat down for a press interview to promote his new film 'Alienoid'.
Kim Woo Bin said, "Last Tuesday was my five-year anniversary since I completed treatment. So I went in for a checkup."
He shared, "The doctor confirmed that it's all clean, and that I'm in a much better condition than I was before."
He said, "In the past, I used to live up to the future. I always struggled to do better, make more efforts to become a far better person. I tortured my present self for the future."
He explained, "During the hiatus, I found it so sad that I was too strict to me. Finally, I've learned how to compliment myself and cherish things that I have now."
