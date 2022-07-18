[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Attends 'Vigilante' Script Reading Amid School Bullying Accusations

According to reports on July 18, the production team of 'Vigilante' held their first script reading today with the main cast members including Nam Joo Hyuk, actors Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Joon Hyuk, etc.
Reports say that Nam Joo Hyuk has also attended the session, despite the ongoing school bullying controversy surrounding him.
Nam Joo Hyuk has been cast as 'Ji Yong' for the drama version of 'Vigilante'.
While admitting some parts of the alleged controversy, Nam Joo Hyuk and his management agency, Management Soop, announced that they will be taking strong legal measures to the spread of false information and rumors.
(SBS Star)