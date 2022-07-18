[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Attends 'Vigilante' Script Reading Amid School Bullying Accusations

이미지 확대하기

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk has attended the script reading for his new drama 'Vigilante' today.According to reports on July 18, the production team of 'Vigilante' held their first script reading today with the main cast members including Nam Joo Hyuk, actors Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Joon Hyuk, etc.Reports say that Nam Joo Hyuk has also attended the session, despite the ongoing school bullying controversy surrounding him.Based on a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Vigilante' tells the story of 'Ji Yong', a police university student who hunts down criminals every weekend.Nam Joo Hyuk has been cast as 'Ji Yong' for the drama version of 'Vigilante'.Meanwhile, three different informants who attended the same middle and high school with Nam Joo Hyuk revealed that the actor and his friends were the center of multiple school bullying cases.While admitting some parts of the alleged controversy, Nam Joo Hyuk and his management agency, Management Soop, announced that they will be taking strong legal measures to the spread of false information and rumors.(Credit= NAVER Webtoon, Management Soop)(SBS Star)