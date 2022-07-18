[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Support for Park Hyo-shin by Attending His Musical

On July 18, Park Hyo-shin took to his personal Instagram and shared a photo that he took with V backstage.
'NAMU' is the Korean word for 'tree', and it refers to Park Hyo-shin's official fan club SOUL TREE.
Along with the photo, Kim So-hyang shared through a caption, "He (V) said that he cried while watching Josiana (Kim So-hyang's role in 'The Man Who Laughs'). All accomplished. The overwhelming emotions of five performances!"
Along with the photos, one audience shared, "V also came to watch 'The Man Who Laughs' today. Accompanied by two of his managers, he had a red hat on."
The audience continued to share, "He sat in the front row, and during the curtain call, he took his hat off, danced a bit, and cheered enthusiastically to the cast."
(SBS Star)