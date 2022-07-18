뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V Shows Support for Park Hyo-shin by Attending His Musical
JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.18 15:41 View Count
BTS V Shows Support for Park Hyo-shin by Attending His Musical
V of K-pop boy group BTS showed support for his friend singer Park Hyo-shin by attending his musical, 'The Man Who Laughs'.

On July 18, Park Hyo-shin took to his personal Instagram and shared a photo that he took with V backstage.
BTS V Shows Support for Park Hyo-shin by Attending His Musical
Shortly after the post was made, V responded with a comment, saying, "NAMU + ARMY = Fire (emoji)."

'NAMU' is the Korean word for 'tree', and it refers to Park Hyo-shin's official fan club SOUL TREE.
BTS V Shows Support for Park Hyo-shin by Attending His Musical
Park Hyo-shin's musical co-star actress/singer Kim So-hyang also took to her personal Instagram and shared a photo of herself taken with Park Hyo-shin, V, and another co-star actress Lee Soo-bin.

Along with the photo, Kim So-hyang shared through a caption, "He (V) said that he cried while watching Josiana (Kim So-hyang's role in 'The Man Who Laughs'). All accomplished. The overwhelming emotions of five performances!"
BTS V Shows Support for Park Hyo-shin by Attending His Musical
Some audiences who were lucky enough to watch 'The Man Who Laughs' on the same day of V's visit also shared photos.

Along with the photos, one audience shared, "V also came to watch 'The Man Who Laughs' today. Accompanied by two of his managers, he had a red hat on."

The audience continued to share, "He sat in the front row, and during the curtain call, he took his hat off, danced a bit, and cheered enthusiastically to the cast."
BTS V Shows Support for Park Hyo-shin by Attending His Musical
BTS V Shows Support for Park Hyo-shin by Attending His Musical
(Credit= 'parkhyoshin.official' 'sophie801224' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.