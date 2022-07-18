[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Hilariously Responds to a Little Boy Who Does Not Recognize Him

이미지 확대하기

Hip-hop artist Jay Park gave a hilarious response to a little boy who did not know who he was.On July 14, a video of Jay Park was uploaded on one YouTube channel.The video showed Jay Park working at a convenience store as a part-timer of the day.Before the store opened, he swept the floor, arranged items and learned how to receive payments.The first customer to the store was an elementary school student, who came to buy some snacks.When the boy was about to pay, the convenience store owner pointed at Jay Park and asked if he knew him.As Jay Park saw the boy with question marks floating over his head, he playfully commented, "Well, I don't know who you are either."Then, Jay Park went up to him and asked, "Is there anything else you would like to buy? I'll buy it for you."The boy shook his head side-to-side, not even looking at Jay Park's side.Jay Park responded, "No? You don't want anything more?"But as the boy continued not looking at him, Jay Park asked again, "Don't you like me?"At that instant, the owner told the boy, "He's a well-known singer."The boy answered, "But I've never seen him before.", then walked out of the store; not seeming interested in Jay Park even a bit until he walked out.(Credit= '이리오너라' YouTube)(SBS Star)