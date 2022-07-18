[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Gets Upset as Kim Jong-kook Says He Does Not Want to Take Her to L.A.

On July 17 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook mentioned his upcoming performance in L.A., the United States during the opening.
He said, "When So Min guested on my YouTube channel, she asked whether I could take her and Se Chan to L.A. with me."
Then, Song Ji-hyo turned to him and commented, "How come you said yes to them, but you didn't say yes to me when I asked you if you could take me to L.A."
While Kim Jong-kook was lost, not knowing how to respond to her unexpected remark, Song Ji-hyo gave him a death stare and sighed in annoyance.
Kim Jong-kook did not exactly know how to respond to it, so he kept going, "I mean... I mean, that's just..."
He went on, "After that, she asked if she could go with Ji-hyo. But you said, 'Ah, no. Ji-hyo can't come.'"
Song Ji-hyo angrily asserted, "Yeah, exactly! That's exactly what he told me as well. It wasn't like I wanted to go with him by myself. I asked him if So Min and I could join him, and he said that I couldn't go. Why, oppa?"
Song Ji-hyo frowned and responded, "In that case, nobody goes to L.A. with Jong-kook! Let's just conclude everything that way. Noone is going to the States, okay?!"
To this, Ji Seok Jin jokingly said, "Wouldn't it solve all the problems if I go to L.A. with you guys? Nobody will question anything if I'm there. They would think, 'Oh, 'Running Man' members are on a trip with each other, and you guys are taking a parent around.'", making the members laugh.
(SBS Star)