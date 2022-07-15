뉴스
[SBS Star] KCM Complains About Filming MV for His Duet Song with Kim Jong-kook at a Gym
Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.15 17:51 View Count
Singer KCM shared what he did not like about the music video for his duet song with singer Kim Jong-kook. 

On July 13 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', KCM made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, KCM complained about the location of him and Kim Jong-kook's duet song 'I LUV U' that was released on July 6. 
 

KCM said while giving the host Kim Jong-kook a death stare, "We just wrapped up filming our music video, and we filmed it at a gym. Can you believe that?" 

The other hosts and guests laughed, and KCM continued, "I wanted to film it on the beach, with a white shirt on and stuff. I wanted that '90s vibe, you know. But a gym...? Seriously?" 

To this, Kim Jong-kook responded with an awkward smile, "Yes, we could've filmed it the way he wanted. I had no problem with that, but it's the rainy season right now. We didn't really have a choice." 

He went on, "But we had to film it, so I was like, 'Let's just film it at a gym.' Although the background is the gym, we could sing sweetly, right? So, we sang as sweetly as we could there." 

He laughingly added, "We wore our gym clothes, then actually worked out first. We sang live following our workout, before we lost the muscles. It was a whole new experience." 
KCM shook his head side-to-side and said, "Let me be completely honest here, because there are cameras around. I don't ever want to do that again." 

He explained why it was "never again" for him, "I can't lift my arms up until this day. He made me work out so much. He was also like, 'Hey, life those up as if they're something delicious.' Oh man..." 

Kim Jong-kook still said he liked his experience though, "I liked it a lot. I suggested to him, 'Hey, we should hold a concert at a gym together one day.' I honestly loved our sounds at the gym. I loved it." 
(Credit= '워너뮤직코리아 (Warner Music Korea)' YouTube, KBS Problem Child in House) 

(SBS Star) 
