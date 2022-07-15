[SBS Star] "She Received Benefits" NATURE SOHEE Talks About a Trainee Who Dated Married Manager

On July 14 episode of Channel S' television show 'Kim Gu-ra's Back in the Day 9' (literal title), SOHEE guested on the show.
SOHEE said, "Apparently, one trainee that my friend trained with dated her trainee manager. But the thing was, the manager was married. But they secretly dated each other."
She continued, "After they began going out with each other, that particular trainee received a lot of benefits. She would get time-offs when others practiced, and things like that."
She went on, "She would even get another cosmetic surgery done. So, all other trainees including my friend got really annoyed about being treated unfairly."
She added, "It may sound like a lie, but honestly, it's one hundred percent real."
Then, she joined NATURE as a new member in October 2019.
(Credit= Channel S Kim Gu-ra's Back in the Day 9)
(SBS Star)