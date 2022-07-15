뉴스
[SBS Star] "She Received Benefits" NATURE SOHEE Talks About a Trainee Who Dated Married Manager
Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.15 14:08
[SBS Star] "She Received Benefits" NATURE SOHEE Talks About a Trainee Who Dated Married Manager
SOHEE of K-pop girl group NATURE spoke about one trainee who dated her married trainee manager. 

On July 14 episode of Channel S' television show 'Kim Gu-ra's Back in the Day 9' (literal title), SOHEE guested on the show. 
SOHEE
During the talk, SOHEE shared one surprising story that she heard from her trainee friend in the past. 

SOHEE said, "Apparently, one trainee that my friend trained with dated her trainee manager. But the thing was, the manager was married. But they secretly dated each other." 

She continued, "After they began going out with each other, that particular trainee received a lot of benefits. She would get time-offs when others practiced, and things like that." 

She went on, "She would even get another cosmetic surgery done. So, all other trainees including my friend got really annoyed about being treated unfairly." 
SOHEE
Then, SOHEE said, "Not long later, they ended up breaking up with one another. After they broke up, words have gone into the agency head's ears. So, the manager got fired, and the trainee got kicked out." 

She added, "It may sound like a lie, but honestly, it's one hundred percent real."
SOHEE
SOHEE first made her public appearance with Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 101' in 2016, then she was part of various project groups and also promoted as a soloist. 

Then, she joined NATURE as a new member in October 2019. 

(Credit= Channel S Kim Gu-ra's Back in the Day 9) 

(SBS Star) 
