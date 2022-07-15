뉴스
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Said to Have Become Close While Playing Golf Together
It was revealed that actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin became close while playing golf together. 

On July 14, KBS' television show 'Entertainment Weekly Live' shared how Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin got close. 

'Entertainment Weekly Live' explained that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin connected through golf. 

Hyun Bin loves to exercise, and one of the activities that he loves doing has always been golf―he is even a member of a well-known golf club that a lot of actors belong to.

When Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became together, they apparently used to go on golf dates often. 

It is said that Hyun Bin used to teach Son Ye-jin how to play golf, and they also visited a golf course on their honeymoon to the United States in April. 
Not too long ago, Son Ye-jin expressed her love for golf during one interview. 

At that time, Son Ye-jin said, "There is nothing like golf that gives you a fun time to socialize with friends or family and makes you move as part of your exercise. I started playing golf about three years ago, and I found it really entertaining."

She continued, "Ever since I started playing golf, I fell in love with it. For like three months after I started it, I went to play golf like non-stop. 
Previously in January 2021, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin made their 8-month relationship public. 

At that time, their agencies stated that the two stars began dating each other after their drama 'Crash Landing on You' that aired from December 2019 until February 2020. 

They got married on the last day of March, and Son Ye-jin recently announced her pregnancy. 

(Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly Live, 'yejinhand' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
