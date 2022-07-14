뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY & NCT DOYOUNG Exchange the Cutest Conversation
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY & NCT DOYOUNG Exchange the Cutest Conversation

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY & NCT DOYOUNG Exchange the Cutest Conversation

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.14 17:52 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet JOY & NCT DOYOUNG Exchange the Cutest Conversation
JOY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet and DOYOUNG of boy group NCT's cute conversation is making fans smile. 

On July 13, Red Velvet's management agency released a behind-the-scenes footage from the time when the group performed at 'DREAM CONCERT', which took place last month. 

In this footage, the DREAM CONCERT's host DOYOUNG was seen visiting his labelmate Red Velvet's waiting room before the concert. 

Red Velvet members were still getting ready for their stage, but DOYOUNG was already completely ready with a sleek black suit, stylish make-up and hair. 

When he came, JOY playfully said, "I heard that you are hosting the concert today. Nice, you've really become successful, haven't you?" 
JOY
Then, JOY showed him her hair and said, "I cut my hair. Hey, I cut my hair!", indirectly asking him for his opinion. 

But DOYOUNG looked away and commented, "Well, it's alright.", as she continued asking him what he thought of her new hair. 

JOY, who was not satisfied with his answer, gave him the death stare and once again asked him, which made DOYOUNG awkwardly smile and soullessly say, "You look pretty." 
JOY
After that, JOY asked DOYOUNG if he knew her group's catchy dance move from 'Feel My Rhythm'. 

As DOYOUNG said he did not know, JOY got angry at him and responded, "How do you not know? It's the part where I sing!" 

DOYOUNG laughed and answered, "What? I mean, do I have to know? Is it wrong that I don't know?" 

JOY pulled a sad face and said, "But we're friends. Haven't you ever seen me performing? I'm so sad." 

Then, JOY taught him her iconic dance move from 'Feel My Rhythm' and asked him if he could do the move when introducing Red Velvet to the audience while he hosts. 

DOYOUNG was like, "Nope.", even though JOY kept asking him the question. 

As DOYOUNG was about to leave their waiting room, JOY said to him, "Bye! Do come back here at any time you want." 
 

JOY and DOYOUNG are friends born in the same year―1996. 

(Credit= 'Red Velvet' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.