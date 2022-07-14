뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Tells How Much Fun He Had Hanging Out with BTS JIMIN Yesterday
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Tells How Much Fun He Had Hanging Out with BTS JIMIN Yesterday

[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Tells How Much Fun He Had Hanging Out with BTS JIMIN Yesterday

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.14 17:01 View Count
[SBS Star] Ha Sung Woon Tells How Much Fun He Had Hanging Out with BTS JIMIN Yesterday
K-pop artist Ha Sung Woon shared what he did with JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS yesterday. 

On July 14, Ha Sung Woon and singer Peakboy guested on KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza'. 

During the talk, the host Lee Gi Kwang asked Ha Sung Woon, "You know how Peakboy is part of the celebrity group of friends called 'Wooga Family', and you're also part of a circle consisting of celebrities. Does your group of friends have a name like theirs?" 

Ha Sung Woon laughed and answered, "Ah no, we don't. We don't have a name for our 'family.' But we do go on a trip and hang out often together like them." 
Ha Sung Woon
Then, Ha Sung Woon shared that they actually went to see a soccer game the day before. 

Yesterday, English Premier League Club Tottenham Hotspur took on Team K League in their first pre-season friendly of the summer, and this game took place at Seoul World Cup Stadium―the final score was 6-3 to Tottenham Hotspur. 

Ha Sung Woon said, "It was so fun watching the game with my own eyes. They scored a lot of goals, so it was even more entertaining." 

He continued, "Before the game started, we actually got to go out to the field for a bit. There was a soccer ball in the middle of the field, and we joked like, 'Shall we just take that with us?' When we asked what the ball was for, and the staff told us that it was the actual ball that the players were going to use." 

He excitedly carried on telling his story, "So, I picked up the ball and kissed it. The players kicked the ball that I kissed!" 
Ha Sung Woon
Upon listening to the story, Lee Gi Kwang responded in surprise, "I'm surprised that you went out on the field. Nobody except for the players and staff are allowed there, generally speaking." 

Ha Sung Woon answered with a smile, "Ah yes, that's right. We had a special permission. I got to fist bump Hugo Lloris as well!" 
Ha Sung Woon
(Credit= KBS Cool FM Music Plaza)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.