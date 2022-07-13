[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling Upon Seeing Stuffed Toys Lined Up on TXT HUENINGKAI's Bed

Recently, one TXT's fan shared a post about HUENINGKAI on a popular online community.
The post showed HUENINGKAI's love for stuffed toys.
He is known for his love for a rabbit character 'Molang', but the fan stated that he seems to love all other characters as long as they are cute.
He apparently keeps lots of stuffed toys in his room, especially on his bed.
In the photos, different types of 'Molang' with a variety of other characters lined up against the wall on the bed.
Over this photo, HUENINGKAI wrote, "For some reason, I feel kind of satisfied."
At that time, HUENINGKAI had an alligator character 'Con' over his belly, and hugging it with one arm.
(Credit= 'txt_bighit' Instagram, 'TXT_members' Twitter)
(SBS Star)