[SBS Star] Fans Cannot Stop Smiling Upon Seeing Stuffed Toys Lined Up on TXT HUENINGKAI's Bed

Fans found another reason to adore HUENINGKAI of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).Recently, one TXT's fan shared a post about HUENINGKAI on a popular online community.The post showed HUENINGKAI's love for stuffed toys.He is known for his love for a rabbit character 'Molang', but the fan stated that he seems to love all other characters as long as they are cute.He apparently keeps lots of stuffed toys in his room, especially on his bed.Last year, HUENINGKAI actually once shared a photo of his bed online.In the photos, different types of 'Molang' with a variety of other characters lined up against the wall on the bed.Over this photo, HUENINGKAI wrote, "For some reason, I feel kind of satisfied."In one of the TXT's reality YouTube shows, HUENINGKAI was seen lying on this bed sleeping next to the stuffed toys as well.At that time, HUENINGKAI had an alligator character 'Con' over his belly, and hugging it with one arm.Fans are finding this side of HUENINGKAI super cute that they are saying that they have just discovered another reason why they should continued to love HUENINGKAI.(Credit= 'txt_bighit' Instagram, 'TXT_members' Twitter)(SBS Star)