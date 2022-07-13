[SBS Star] aespa Reveal How It Is Possible for Them to Share All Their Clothes Together

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group aespa revealed how it is possible for them to share clothes with each other.On July 13 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', aespa made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Choi Hwa-jeong said to aespa, "I heard that you girls share your clothes with one another. So, you just wear whatever the clothes you want that belong to another member?"KARINA answered, "Yes, we share most of our clothes together. We've never fought over clothes."In response to this, Choi Hwa-jeong said in surprise, "I'm quite surprised, because even sisters don't share their clothes like you."Then, she asked, "What about the time when your stylist chooses a stage outfit for you four? Was there a time when you wanted to wear another member's stage outfit more than your own?"GISELLE answered, "Well, we can't swap our outfits once our stylist chose them for each of us. But thankfully, all of us have a different taste in fashion and the stylists know what we like. Since we always get to wear the kind of outfit that we like, we've never even thought of wanting to wear somebody else's."She continued, "If we are asked to choose our outfits out of many, we usually go for the style that we like, so we would never fought over them."Lastly, the K-pop star stated, "We've lived like this for a long time, so we are used to this life. After our debut though, a lot of people asked us about it saying how they found it interesting. That was when I realized that this wasn't the normal case."Previously, when aespa featured in MBC's television show 'The Manager', aespa's dorm was unveiled.At that time, their shared closet was seen in the living room, and they explained that there were not really mine or your clothes in their dorm.(Credit= '1077power' Instagram)(SBS Star)