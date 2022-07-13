[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Share How They Feel About Traveling Together for the First Time in a While

On July 12 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sositamtam', the members of Girls' Generation were speaking over some food and drinks.
Tiffany said, "It's been like five years since we last promoted together. After we've entered our 30s, we have had lots of dinners with each other, but it's been quite some time since we've come on a trip like this together."
Yoona responded, "Yes, you're right. Although we're here for a reality show, it doesn't feel like we're filming a show. It feels more like we're on a trip by ourselves.", then smiled.
Yuri also commented, "Exactly. I feel like we've changed a lot in the last five years though. It's been five years since we lived together, and we're back to that time now in a way, aren't we? But it doesn't feel the same anymore."
She continued, "There are certain things that we do that just tell how much experience we gained in life."
Then, they expressed disappointment that maknae Seohyun could not join their trip due to her filming schedule.
After that, the seven members of Girls' Generation carried on enjoying talking together for ages.
