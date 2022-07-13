[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Share How They Feel About Traveling Together for the First Time in a While

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared how they feel about going on a trip together for the first time in a while.On July 12 episode of JTBC's television show 'Sositamtam', the members of Girls' Generation were speaking over some food and drinks.Tiffany said, "It's been like five years since we last promoted together. After we've entered our 30s, we have had lots of dinners with each other, but it's been quite some time since we've come on a trip like this together."Yoona responded, "Yes, you're right. Although we're here for a reality show, it doesn't feel like we're filming a show. It feels more like we're on a trip by ourselves.", then smiled.Yuri also commented, "Exactly. I feel like we've changed a lot in the last five years though. It's been five years since we lived together, and we're back to that time now in a way, aren't we? But it doesn't feel the same anymore."In regard to her remark, Taeyeon shared her thought, "I think we've grown up during those five years. We're able to cook well now. I could also feel that we've all busily worked hard."She continued, "There are certain things that we do that just tell how much experience we gained in life."Then, they expressed disappointment that maknae Seohyun could not join their trip due to her filming schedule.When wrapping up the topic, they raised their glasses and said, "We've done well today. Let's not fight with one another tomorrow as well!", then drank together.After that, the seven members of Girls' Generation carried on enjoying talking together for ages.(Credit= JTBC Sositamtam)(SBS Star)