[SBS Star] aespa WINTER Shares She Does Not Sweat Even When She Dances in the Heat

WINTER of K-pop girl group aespa shared that she does not sweat even when she dances in the heat.On July 9 episode of MBC's television show 'The Manager', aespa made a guest appearance.In this episode, the members of aespa were filming their music video for 'Girls'.They danced hard to the song several times, and took a break to cool themselves down, as they were feeling too hot.During the break, each of them held a portable fan in their hand while they got their make-up and hair fixed.The surprising thing was, KARINA, NINGNING and GISELLE's faces were beaded with sweat, but WINTER had a dry and soft face.KARINA explained to the hosts in the studio watching this footage, "WINTER doesn't sweat."WINTER nodded and laughingly commented, "Yes, I don't sweat outside, but I feel like I'm sweating inside."Then on July 12 when aespa featured in MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', WINTER once again mentioned her unique condition.Since WINTER's childhood dream was to become a soldier, Kim Shin-young asked whether she would rather receive Ranger training at the hottest time in the summer or the coldest time in the winter.Without hesitation, WINTER answered, "I get cold really easily, so I would much prefer to do it in the hot summer. I don't sweat at all.", making Kim Shin-young all surprised.(Credit= MBC The Manager, MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party)(SBS Star)