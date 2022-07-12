[SBS Star] VIDEO: Everyone Screams Over Yim Siwan's Long Hair that Makes His Beauty Stand Out

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yim Siwan grew his hair long and everybody is gasping at his beauty.On July 10, the cast of an upcoming movie 'Emergency Declaration' featured in one YouTube video.In this video, where the cast members were being interviewed about the movie, Yim Siwan sat in the middle of them.Yim Siwan has always been known for his good looks, but his seat almost shined with his beauty on this day.He had grown and permed his hair, and he looked incredible with this new hairstyle.The hairstyle alongside the elegant white shirt and cardigan he was wearing made a lot of people immediately think of Prince Charming.They just could not take their eyes off him throughout the interview.Even though he is currently 33 years old, he did not look of his age as well.In this interview, Yim Siwan also introduced the movie in English.He seemed nervous, but fluently spoke his words, which made everybody give him the thumbs up.Under this video, they left comments such as, "I'm watching this video over and over again simply to see him.", "Wow, he is gorgeous...!", "Will you marry me, oppa?" and so on.(Credit= '채널 십오야' YouTube)(SBS Star)