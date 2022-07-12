뉴스
[SBS Star] "For Hyun Bin?" Son Ye-jin Says She Started Making Many Dishes She Never Made Before
Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.12 11:12
Actress Son Ye-jin shared that she has begun cooking recently, and it looks like she is enjoying the activity. 

On July 11, Son Ye-jin updated her Instagram with a new post. 

In her post, the actress stated, "I have recently started cooking that I haven't really done much in the past. I can't feel prouder of myself whenever my first-time dishes turn out well." 

The photos showed various dishes, ranging from Korean foods to Western foods. 

The dishes look surprisingly flawless―it was hard to think that they were made by someone with such a little experience in cooking. 
Son Ye-jin's cooking
Son Ye-jin's cooking
Son Ye-jin's cooking
Not too long ago, Son Ye-jin also posted a photo of mandu (dumplings) that she made for the first time. 

At that time, she said, "I made mandu for the very first time today, but I made them as pretty as this. I think I'm a master of mandu. I just wanted to brag about it to everyone before bed. Good night!" 

It seemed like she is enjoying cooking at home, making delicious meals and snacks for her family. 
Son Ye-jin's cooking
Back in January 2021, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin made their 8-month relationship public. 

At that time, their agencies stated that the two top stars started dating each other following their drama 'Crash Landing on You' that aired from December 2019 until February 2020. 

They got married on March 31, and Son Ye-jin recently announced her pregnancy. 

(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
