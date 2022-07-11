뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "So Happy Today!" EXO KAI's Biggest Fan SF9 YOO TAE YANG Finally Meets His Idol
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "So Happy Today!" EXO KAI's Biggest Fan SF9 YOO TAE YANG Finally Meets His Idol

[SBS Star] "So Happy Today!" EXO KAI's Biggest Fan SF9 YOO TAE YANG Finally Meets His Idol

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.11 18:21 View Count
[SBS Star] "So Happy Today!" EXO KAIs Biggest Fan SF9 YOO TAE YANG Finally Meets His Idol
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO's huge fan YOO TAE YANG of another boy group SF9 finally met his idol. 

On July 11, YOO TAE YANG updated his Instagram with a new post. 

In the post, there were photos of him posing with KAI at an indoor area in London, the United Kingdom, where they went to perform for a festival 'HallyuPopFest 2022'. 

Along with the photos, YOO TAE YANG wrote, "So happy today! Thank you, KAI! It's been such an honor." 

He resumed, "As your fan, I'll be supporting you at all times. Thank you for your time." 
YOO TAE YANG
YOO TAE YANG
YOO TAE YANG is known to be a big fan of KAI; previously, he revealed that KAI was his role model. 

In one interview, YOO TAE YANG also said to KAI, "Teach me how to dance better, KAI. Do contact me please!" 

Every time EXO or KAI's new music comes out, he would always cover the performance. 

He even went to their concert after going through the fierce ticketing competition in the past as well. 
YOO TAE YANG
YOO TAE YANG
After seeing this update on YOO TAE YANG's Instagram, K-pop fans left comments in excitement, "Oh, how exciting! They finally met!", "I'm sooooo happy for YOO TAE YANG!", "Awww! This is a total dream come true!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'taeyang_0228' Instagram, 'SF9official' Twitter, 'ALL THE K-POP' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.