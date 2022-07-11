뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Felt like I Was Looking at My Brother" Well-known Lookalikes NCT JUNGWOO·WJSN SEOLA Meet
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Felt like I Was Looking at My Brother" Well-known Lookalikes NCT JUNGWOO·WJSN SEOLA Meet

[SBS Star] "I Felt like I Was Looking at My Brother" Well-known Lookalikes NCT JUNGWOO·WJSN SEOLA Meet

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.11 17:26 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Felt like I Was Looking at My Brother" Well-known Lookalikes NCT JUNGWOO·WJSN SEOLA Meet
The well-known lookalikes JUNGWOO of K-pop boy group NCT and SEOLA of girl group WJSN finally met each other. 

On July 9 episode of MBC's music show 'Show! Music Core', WJSN went to perform their latest title track 'Last Sequence'. 

Before their performance, they were invited to the interview room for a brief interview with the hosts JUNGWOO, actress Kim Min Ju and YOON of boy group WINNER. 

At that time, SEOLA happened to stand next to JUNGWOO, and all K-pop fans went wild seeing these two.

It was because it has been a long time since they have been saying how much the two stars almost looked like siblings, and this was the first time they were spotted right next to each other. 
JUNGWOO SEOLA
When a fan once asked SEOLA if she knew her and JUNGWOO resembled one another, SEOLA answered, "When I met him, I was surprised, because we really had a lot of similarities." 

She continued, "I think I'll look very much like him if I cut my hair short. Even if I don't actually cut my hair, I feel like I'll know how I look." 
JUNGWOO SEOLA
Then on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party', Kim Shin-young mentioned the interview at 'Show! Music Core' on July 9. 

SEOLA responded, "I happened to stand next to him during the interview, and I felt like I was looking at my brother or something. The members of WJSN couldn't stop talking about it for ages as well."  

SOOBIN commented, "We didn't really know about it before their comparison photos went viral online. We were surprised to discover how much they looked alike." 

In response to this, Kim Shin-young said, "I've seen JUNGWOO with a mask on many times, and he definitely does give off similar vibes as SEOLA. You guys almost look related." 
JUNGWOO SEOLA
(Credit= Online Community, MBC Show! Music Core) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.