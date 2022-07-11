[SBS Star] VIDEO: HOSHI Cries His Eyes Out While Stating How Much He Loves His Agency

On July 8, a video of HOSHI was uploaded on a YouTube channel run by rapper Lee Young Ji.
Quite some time after HOSHI and Lee Young Ji started having some drinks together, they got a little drunk over the alcohol.
That was when Lee Young Ji asked HOSHI about his love for SEVENTEEN.
He continued, "Although all members of a group may be close, it's not easy for every one of them to come up with the same decision about contract renewal, because each of them have a different opinion."
He carried on, "One might side with me when they hear what I think, but when they hear another one's thoughts, they might side with them. There is no specific answer to anything. We just have to keep adjusting to one another."
The K-pop star resumed, "I haven't said this anywhere, but there were times when I wanted to give up. There are lots of shows where we have to smile and laugh, and at one point, I kept wondering if I could continue doing that."
He added, "To me though, SEVENTEEN members are friends who I can communicate and be with for a long time―kind of like friends for life rather than family members."
He suddenly cried so hard and commented, "I really do. I truly love my agency."
Debuted in May 2015, PLEDIS Entertainment announced the renewal of SEVENTEEN's contract in July last year.
All 13 members renewed their contract with PLEDIS Entertainment.
(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube)
