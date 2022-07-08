[SBS Star] VIDEO: One Fan Gets Caught Recording at a Fan Signing Event; Kino Sweetly Reacts

Recently, one past video of Kino from a fan signing event resurfaced on social media.
In this video, a female fan and Kino were having a conversation together while he held her right hand.
She was wearing a smartwatch on the wrist, Kino unconsciously tapped the watch twice and the screen came on.
But because she was secretly recording their conversation, the screen showed the voice recorder application, making the fan blush and sweat.
Then, he covered his mouth and commented, "Oh, I'm so sorry. Sorry, sorry, sorry! It's just a habit of mine. I honestly didn't mean to do that! Sorry!"
After saying this, he laughed and buried his head on the desk in front of him as if he felt embarrassed.
To the fan's surprise, Kino then leaned closer to the watch and whispered, "I love you."
At the end of the video, she added that her mind was a total blank after Kino caught her recording their talk.
#만우절 기념 이제는 말할 수 있다#펜타곤 #키노 #Pentagon #KINO pic.twitter.com/jw11tRdw3w— ������������ (@_Yuun_iverse) March 31, 2022
Since she was actually not allowed to record at the fan signing event, Kino could have gotten annoyed, but he laughed hard and gave her a special gift instead.
Kino's sweetest response to the unexpected situation with a fan made a lot of fans' smile.
(Credit= '_Yuun_iverse' Twitter)
(SBS Star)