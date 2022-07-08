뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Mir Tells Why He Thinks No K-pop Groups Should Disband Because One Wants to Go Solo
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Mir Tells Why He Thinks No K-pop Groups Should Disband Because One Wants to Go Solo

[SBS Star] Mir Tells Why He Thinks No K-pop Groups Should Disband Because One Wants to Go Solo

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.08 14:36 View Count
[SBS Star] Mir Tells Why He Thinks No K-pop Groups Should Disband Because One Wants to Go Solo
K-pop boy group MBLAQ's member Mir shared why he thinks no K-pop groups should disband simply because one wants to go solo. 

Recently, one past video of Mir started going around online among K-pop fans. 

It was a video of Mir sharing his opinion on the reasons he believes why K-pop groups disband, and why they should not. 

In the video, Mir said, "The first reason that I can think of is money. Usually, the members don't have a problem with each other about money. It's a problem with the company. Following contract expiration, each member will have a talk with their company, and they all have their own ways that they want the company to divide the earnings." 

He continued, "After the talk, some will end up leaving the company, while others stay. Sometimes, this will lead to the members distant, because they have a different opinion on the same matter." 

He went on, "Another reason is when one or more members want to go solo. What I personally want to tell them is that they're the most beautiful when they're part of the team." 

The K-pop explained, "Some does better as a solo than a team, so I definitely understand how they feel though. Yes, they can go solo, but keep the team at the same time. They don't need to go out of the team to go solo. They can do their solo stuff, then join the team for the team stuff, you know. I think that's beautiful." 
Mir
Mir
Then, Mir revealed how he felt when a few members of boy group god turned to acting as the group's big fan. 

Mir stated, "Back in the day, I was a huge fan of god. They went on a break for years at one point. At that time, a few turned to acting. I was scared that I would never be able to listen to their music with all of them again. Just like how I felt, there are many fans out there, who loves the group itself even though they love each member." 

"The day that my promotions as MBLAQ came to an end, I was really confident that I would do well by myself. But soon after, I was really stressed and depressed. I still can't listen to MBLAQ's songs, because they take me back to that time when fans loved that MBLAQ, all of us together.", he resumed. 

He added, "It hurts me to see K-pop groups disband for these reasons. I feel like they'll regreat their decision in the future." 
 

MBLAQ entered the K-pop industry in October 2009; the group's debut track 'Oh Yeah' was a mega-hit track. 

The two members of MBLAQ―Lee Joon and CHEONDUNG left the group in 2014 and they made a fresh start as a 3-member group. 

However, the group has not been active for over five years since early 2017. 

(Credit= '방가네' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.