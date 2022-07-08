[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI Reveals What K-pop Star's 24-hour Looks Like

On July 7, fashion magazine ELLE Korea dropped YUQI's interview clip on their official YouTube channel.
According to YUQI, they hop onto their van―without any sleep last night―and head to their salon at 1AM.
Then, the group head to the broadcasting station around 4AM, and arrive at around 5 to 6AM.
This is when the members are able to get a bit of sleep.
It's usually around 7 to 8PM when they are done with live music show and interviews.
The (G)I-DLE member shared that although she is downright exhausted at this point, but tries to finish her pampering routine and monitoring her performance before going to bed.
You can watch YUQI's interview below:
(Credit= 'ELLE KOREA' YouTube, CUBE Entertainment)
