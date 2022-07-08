뉴스
[SBS Star] Gym Where SM Ent. Artists Go Warns Sasaengs Not to Join Pretending They Want to Workout
Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.08 11:18
A gym where many artists from SM Entertainment go warned sasaeng fans (overly-obsessive fans) not to register at their gym pretending they want to workout, when they are actually not.

On July 7, one gym located in Gangnam, Seoul released a statement against sasaeng fans joining their gym not for the purpose of working out. 

In the statement, the gym wrote, "Sasaeng fans are getting our membership to get closer to K-pop stars, and this is causing a lot of trouble; we believe the artists using our gym are experiencing discomfort because of them." 

They continued, "We fully understand your love for the stars, but making them uncomfortable as well as causing disturbance to our business is a wrong way of showing your love to them." 
Then, the gym explained why they decided to post a notice online, "We've decided to write this notice today to prevent anything like this happening anymore in the future." 

"Any illegal acts such as photographing and video recording without permission are absolutely prohibited. We will be taking strong legal action if we find anyone doing so.", they stated further. 

Lastly, they added, "Please note that there will be a penalty to those who are caught doing anything that disturbs the stars. We hope there will not be times that we have to give a penalty to our members." 
It is said the stars that go to this gym are mainly SM Entertainment artists, such as boy groups SHINee, NCT, girl groups aespa and Red Velvet.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.