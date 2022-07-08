[SBS Star] Gym Where SM Ent. Artists Go Warns Sasaengs Not to Join Pretending They Want to Workout

On July 7, one gym located in Gangnam, Seoul released a statement against sasaeng fans joining their gym not for the purpose of working out.
In the statement, the gym wrote, "Sasaeng fans are getting our membership to get closer to K-pop stars, and this is causing a lot of trouble; we believe the artists using our gym are experiencing discomfort because of them."
They continued, "We fully understand your love for the stars, but making them uncomfortable as well as causing disturbance to our business is a wrong way of showing your love to them."
"Any illegal acts such as photographing and video recording without permission are absolutely prohibited. We will be taking strong legal action if we find anyone doing so.", they stated further.
Lastly, they added, "Please note that there will be a penalty to those who are caught doing anything that disturbs the stars. We hope there will not be times that we have to give a penalty to our members."
(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)
(SBS Star)