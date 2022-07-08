[SBS Star] GOT7 JAY B In a Relationship With Famous YouTuber PURE.D

이미지 확대하기

JAY B of K-pop boy group GOT7 is in a relationship with special effects artist/YouTuber PURE.D.On July 7, it was reported that JAY B has been in a relationship with PURE.D for nine months.According to the report, JAY B and PURE.D were first introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance.In response to the report, the agencies of JAY B and PURE.D both confirmed their relationship.A representative of PURE.D's agency shared, "They are cautious as they both have jobs that are known to the public. They have been maintaining a good relationship. Please share your warm support on them."Born in 1992, PURE.D is a special effects artist who has worked on various films and commercials.She currently runs a YouTube channel with over 480,000 subscribers.Born in 1994, JAY B debuted as the leader of JYP Entertainment's 7-member boy group GOT7.Following his departure from the agency, JAY B signed his exclusive contract with a hip-hop label H1GHR MUSIC in 2021.(Credit= 'pure.ddd' Instagram, 'jaybnow_hr' Twitter)(SBS Star)