뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GOT7 JAY B In a Relationship With Famous YouTuber PURE.D
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] GOT7 JAY B In a Relationship With Famous YouTuber PURE.D

[SBS Star] GOT7 JAY B In a Relationship With Famous YouTuber PURE.D

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.08 10:12 View Count
JAY B, PURE.D
JAY B of K-pop boy group GOT7 is in a relationship with special effects artist/YouTuber PURE.D.

On July 7, it was reported that JAY B has been in a relationship with PURE.D for nine months.

According to the report, JAY B and PURE.D were first introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance.
JAY B, PURE.D
In response to the report, the agencies of JAY B and PURE.D both confirmed their relationship.

A representative of PURE.D's agency shared, "They are cautious as they both have jobs that are known to the public. They have been maintaining a good relationship. Please share your warm support on them."
JAY B, PURE.D
Born in 1992, PURE.D is a special effects artist who has worked on various films and commercials.

She currently runs a YouTube channel with over 480,000 subscribers.
JAY B, PURE.D
Born in 1994, JAY B debuted as the leader of JYP Entertainment's 7-member boy group GOT7.

Following his departure from the agency, JAY B signed his exclusive contract with a hip-hop label H1GHR MUSIC in 2021.

(Credit= 'pure.ddd' Instagram, 'jaybnow_hr' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.