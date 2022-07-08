[SBS Star] GOT7 JAY B In a Relationship With Famous YouTuber PURE.D

On July 7, it was reported that JAY B has been in a relationship with PURE.D for nine months.
According to the report, JAY B and PURE.D were first introduced to each other through a mutual acquaintance.
A representative of PURE.D's agency shared, "They are cautious as they both have jobs that are known to the public. They have been maintaining a good relationship. Please share your warm support on them."
She currently runs a YouTube channel with over 480,000 subscribers.
Following his departure from the agency, JAY B signed his exclusive contract with a hip-hop label H1GHR MUSIC in 2021.
(Credit= 'pure.ddd' Instagram, 'jaybnow_hr' Twitter)
