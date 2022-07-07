[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Makes a Surprise Visit to the Filming Site for J-HOPE's Solo Music Video

On July 6, BTS' management agency uploaded a behind-the-scenes footage of J-HOPE's music video shooting.
On this day, J-HOPE was filming a music video for the title track 'MORE' of his solo single 'Jack in the Box' that was released on July 1.
As soon as J-HOPE saw V, he smiled ear to ear and asked what brought him all the way here.
V answered with a shy smile, "I came to see you, of course.", then playfully added, "I'm going to keep an eye on you to see if you are doing well or not."
He carefully watched J-HOPE filming his scene, and after J-HOPE was done filming the scene, V commented, "You were amazing!"
After that, J-HOPE was informed that he was going to film the mannequin challenge with some other people, who will act as office workers.
Upon hearing this, V excitedly stated, "Maybe I can join the mannequin challenge! Just let me know if you need me. I can pretend to be a mannequin."
J-HOPE replied, "Really? Are you really okay with that? You have no make-up on today. I mean, it would be so cool!"
V laughed and said, "Oh, definitely! It's not a problem. I can be in it without my make-up on."
Following the mannequin challenge, V said goodbye to J-HOPE and everyone there, and left the site.
When V left, J-HOPE enjoyed having the waffles that V bought for him in the waiting room.
(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)
(SBS Star)