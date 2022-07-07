[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Wins a Lottery & Leaves the Ticket for His Fans

On July 7, MINO took to his personal Instagram and shared a photo of a scratch-off lottery ticket.
The WINNER member then revealed another photo of the lottery ticket that has fully been scratched-off.
This time, he captioned, "First come first serve. Treat yourself an ice cream (with this). My phone does not reads the QR code."
MINO won 2,000 won (approximately 1.5 dollars) from the lottery ticket.
