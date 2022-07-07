뉴스
[SBS Star] WINNER MINO Wins a Lottery & Leaves the Ticket for His Fans
JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.07
MINO of K-pop boy group WINNER won a lottery and left the ticket for his fans.

On July 7, MINO took to his personal Instagram and shared a photo of a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Along with the photo, MINO wrote, "Huh? Wait. What is this. Why is the code not reading? How much is this?"

The WINNER member then revealed another photo of the lottery ticket that has fully been scratched-off.

This time, he captioned, "First come first serve. Treat yourself an ice cream (with this). My phone does not reads the QR code."

MINO won 2,000 won (approximately 1.5 dollars) from the lottery ticket.
Upon seeing his posts, fans commented, "Who's the lucky one? Please share the aftermath!", "He's so funny.", "That's a somewhat cute amount but still!", and more.
Meanwhile, WINNER just made the group's long-awaited return with its fourth mini album 'HOLIDAY'.

You can watch the album's title track 'I LOVE U' music video below:
 


(Credit= 'WINNER' YouTube, YG Entertainment, 'realllllmino' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
