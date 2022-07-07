[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Tells What Thoughts He Has When Looking at the Mirror; Nobody Can Understand

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared what kind of thoughts he has when looking at himself in the mirror.Recently, fashion magazine VOGUE Korea released Cha Eun-woo's interview online.In this interview, Cha Eun-woo was asked how he maintains his great looks.Cha Eun-woo answered, "I always try to drink a lot of water. I do that consciously. Also, when I had put on a heavy make-up, I remove it and wash my face right after I get home."As he spoke about make-up, the interviewer asked Cha Eun-woo, "What do you focus on the most when you put on make-up?"Cha Eun-woo responded, "Well, I put on different types of eye make-up on for our performances, but I personally like the make-up that makes me look natural."He continued, "But my make-up needs to end by putting on a moisturizer on my lips at all times. I like to keep my lips moist."The interviewer then asked a question that everybody want to know the answer to, "What thoughts come across you when you look at yourself in the mirror?"Cha Eun-woo laughed and answered, "I usually think, 'Hmm... Is my face a little swollen today?' Ah, it's not an easy question for me, because mirrors and I are not too close with one another."His answer made a lot of people instantly go, "What?", because he is taken as one of the best-looking Korean stars around his age at the moment.Nobody could understand him; they left comments such as, "Seriously though? If I were him, I would look at myself in the mirror like all the time!", "Why is someone like him not close to mirrors? I don't understand at all.", "I would've filled my home with mirrors if I looked as handsome as Cha Eun-woo." and more.(Credit= 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram)(SBS Star)