[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Tells What Thoughts He Has When Looking at the Mirror; Nobody Can Understand
Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.07 16:16 Updated 2022.07.07 16:29 View Count
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Tells What Thoughts He Has When Looking at the Mirror; Nobody Can Understand
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared what kind of thoughts he has when looking at himself in the mirror. 

Recently, fashion magazine VOGUE Korea released Cha Eun-woo's interview online. 

In this interview, Cha Eun-woo was asked how he maintains his great looks. 

Cha Eun-woo answered, "I always try to drink a lot of water. I do that consciously. Also, when I had put on a heavy make-up, I remove it and wash my face right after I get home." 
Cha Eun-woo
As he spoke about make-up, the interviewer asked Cha Eun-woo, "What do you focus on the most when you put on make-up?" 

Cha Eun-woo responded, "Well, I put on different types of eye make-up on for our performances, but I personally like the make-up that makes me look natural." 

He continued, "But my make-up needs to end by putting on a moisturizer on my lips at all times. I like to keep my lips moist." 
Cha Eun-woo
The interviewer then asked a question that everybody want to know the answer to, "What thoughts come across you when you look at yourself in the mirror?" 

Cha Eun-woo laughed and answered, "I usually think, 'Hmm... Is my face a little swollen today?' Ah, it's not an easy question for me, because mirrors and I are not too close with one another." 

His answer made a lot of people instantly go, "What?", because he is taken as one of the best-looking Korean stars around his age at the moment. 

Nobody could understand him; they left comments such as, "Seriously though? If I were him, I would look at myself in the mirror like all the time!", "Why is someone like him not close to mirrors? I don't understand at all.", "I would've filled my home with mirrors if I looked as handsome as Cha Eun-woo." and more. 
Cha Eun-woo
(Credit= 'eunwo.o_c' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.