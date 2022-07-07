[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Tells What Thoughts He Has When Looking at the Mirror; Nobody Can Understand

Recently, fashion magazine VOGUE Korea released Cha Eun-woo's interview online.
In this interview, Cha Eun-woo was asked how he maintains his great looks.
Cha Eun-woo answered, "I always try to drink a lot of water. I do that consciously. Also, when I had put on a heavy make-up, I remove it and wash my face right after I get home."
Cha Eun-woo responded, "Well, I put on different types of eye make-up on for our performances, but I personally like the make-up that makes me look natural."
He continued, "But my make-up needs to end by putting on a moisturizer on my lips at all times. I like to keep my lips moist."
Cha Eun-woo laughed and answered, "I usually think, 'Hmm... Is my face a little swollen today?' Ah, it's not an easy question for me, because mirrors and I are not too close with one another."
His answer made a lot of people instantly go, "What?", because he is taken as one of the best-looking Korean stars around his age at the moment.
Nobody could understand him; they left comments such as, "Seriously though? If I were him, I would look at myself in the mirror like all the time!", "Why is someone like him not close to mirrors? I don't understand at all.", "I would've filled my home with mirrors if I looked as handsome as Cha Eun-woo." and more.
