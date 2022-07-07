뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Made Filming Delayed" Han Ji Min Tells How Pressured She Felt During Her Debut Project
[SBS Star] "I Made Filming Delayed" Han Ji Min Tells How Pressured She Felt During Her Debut Project

[SBS Star] "I Made Filming Delayed" Han Ji Min Tells How Pressured She Felt During Her Debut Project

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.07 14:04
[SBS Star] "I Made Filming Delayed" Han Ji Min Tells How Pressured She Felt During Her Debut Project
Actress Han Ji Min shared that she felt extremely pressured while she was filming her debut project. 

On July 6 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Han Ji Min made a special appearance. 

During the talk, the host Yu Jae Seok mentioned Han Ji Min making debut as a high school time of actress Song Hye Kyo's character 'Min Su-yeon' in SBS' drama 'All In' (2003). 
Han Ji Min
Han Ji Min said, "I was not good at acting. I had never learned how to act. I only passed the audition because I was lucky. Since my acting was so terrible, our shooting used to frequently get delayed." 

She continued, "The production staff were not getting enough sleep due to the hectic shooting schedule already, but I made them lack their sleep even more with my poor acting skills. So, I used to go home and cry every day." 

She went on, "I was scared to go to work. When I got there, all eyes locked on me, and I used to feel so pressured. I felt like I was this person everyone didn't like that I kept on studying their facial expression to check whether they were in an okay mood." 

The actress stated that the period when she was filming 'All In' was the time that she hated herself the most. 
Han Ji Min
Then, Han Ji Min revealed how she overcame the difficulties, "I realized that taking on the lead role was too much for me. So, I got a supporting role in the drama 'Dae Jang Geum' and learned about acting and working on site by carefully watching the leads."  

She resumed, "That's when I started learning about acting and the industry itself." 
Han Ji Min
Previously, Han Ji Min revealed that she made her debut as an actress despite having no thought of becoming an actress. 

She explained, "I went to some auditions just because a lot of people around me continued telling me to do so. I went there wearing my school uniform without any make-up. But weirdly enough, I kept landing on the roles that I auditioned for." 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, SBS All In) 

(SBS Star) 
