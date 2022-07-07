[SBS Star] Jessi Leaves P NATION; Asks Fans to Give Her "Some Room to Breathe"

이미지 확대하기

Korean-American singer Jessi has officially left her agency of three years―P NATION.On July 6, P NATION announced that Jessi and the agency has decided to part ways, following the expiration of her exclusive contract.P NATION stated, "As she was with P NATION since the beginning as our first artist, Jessi secured her position as an artist who is loved by many fans with her warm passion and endless effort. The process and all achievements she made were a positive and enjoyable source for every member of P NATION."The agency added, "We will continue to root for Jessi on her future, and we will continue to support her diverse activities as an artist."Shortly after the official statement, fans left messages on Jessi's Instagram asking whether it's just a break or a complete retirement from the industry.As the assumptions continue to snowball, Jessi left a long message to her fans.Jessi wrote, "I understand people can make assumptions right now based on my current situation, but the truth shall reveal itself in a matter of time."She added, "Respectfully, please give me some time to collect my thoughts and breathe a bit (I haven't rested since 2005)."Jessi then firmly clarified, "But one thing for sure is that this girl is not retiring. I'm only getting started. Thank you Jebbies (Jessi's fandom) for your unconditional love and support. And lastly, thank you P NATION for life."(Credit= P NATION, 'jessicah_o' Instagram)(SBS Star)