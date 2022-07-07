[SBS Star] Jessi Leaves P NATION; Asks Fans to Give Her "Some Room to Breathe"

On July 6, P NATION announced that Jessi and the agency has decided to part ways, following the expiration of her exclusive contract.
The agency added, "We will continue to root for Jessi on her future, and we will continue to support her diverse activities as an artist."
As the assumptions continue to snowball, Jessi left a long message to her fans.
Jessi wrote, "I understand people can make assumptions right now based on my current situation, but the truth shall reveal itself in a matter of time."
She added, "Respectfully, please give me some time to collect my thoughts and breathe a bit (I haven't rested since 2005)."
Jessi then firmly clarified, "But one thing for sure is that this girl is not retiring. I'm only getting started. Thank you Jebbies (Jessi's fandom) for your unconditional love and support. And lastly, thank you P NATION for life."
