[SBS Star] aespa KARINA's Stunning Style with a Black Suit to the U.N. Headquarters Grabs Everyone's Attention

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's stunning style with a black suit to the U.N. headquarters catch the eye of everybody.On July 5, aespa attended the United Nations' High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development that took place at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, the United States.At the forum, aespa made an appearance in the opening session to deliver a speech in English.They spoke under the title 'Next Generation to the Next Level', and also performed their mega-hit song 'Next Level' that was released last May.On this day, all four girls―KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE and NINGNING dressed neatly in a black suit and wore black heels.They all looked amazing, but KARINA especially stood out among them, as her dark brown hair perfectly matched the black suit.A lot of fans were waiting in front of the headquarters to see aespa, and they instantly entered the state of amazement.KARINA's gorgeous appearance made all fans on site go, "Wow."Fans tried not to miss every single beautiful moment of hers by taking lots of videos and photos of her.KARINA smiled and waved to them in response, and walked into the building with her fellow members.A short while later, the videos and photos were uploaded online, and they went viral right away.Not only aespa's fans, but also other K-pop group fans left comments such as, "Wow, this is crazy. Is she even real?", "Soooooo beautiful!", "No way... How is it possible for her to look that pretty?" and so on.(Credit= 'beinlove_0411' 'Just_0411' 'UN' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)