뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] aespa KARINA's Stunning Style with a Black Suit to the U.N. Headquarters Grabs Everyone's Attention
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] aespa KARINA's Stunning Style with a Black Suit to the U.N. Headquarters Grabs Everyone's Attention

[SBS Star] aespa KARINA's Stunning Style with a Black Suit to the U.N. Headquarters Grabs Everyone's Attention

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.06 18:19 View Count
[SBS Star] aespa KARINAs Stunning Style with a Black Suit to the U.N. Headquarters Grabs Everyones Attention
KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's stunning style with a black suit to the U.N. headquarters catch the eye of everybody. 

On July 5, aespa attended the United Nations' High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development that took place at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, the United States. 

At the forum, aespa made an appearance in the opening session to deliver a speech in English. 

They spoke under the title 'Next Generation to the Next Level', and also performed their mega-hit song 'Next Level' that was released last May. 
aespa
On this day, all four girls―KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE and NINGNING dressed neatly in a black suit and wore black heels. 

They all looked amazing, but KARINA especially stood out among them, as her dark brown hair perfectly matched the black suit. 

A lot of fans were waiting in front of the headquarters to see aespa, and they instantly entered the state of amazement. 
aespa
aespa
KARINA's gorgeous appearance made all fans on site go, "Wow."

Fans tried not to miss every single beautiful moment of hers by taking lots of videos and photos of her. 

KARINA smiled and waved to them in response, and walked into the building with her fellow members. 
aespa
A short while later, the videos and photos were uploaded online, and they went viral right away. 

Not only aespa's fans, but also other K-pop group fans left comments such as, "Wow, this is crazy. Is she even real?", "Soooooo beautiful!", "No way... How is it possible for her to look that pretty?" and so on. 

(Credit= 'beinlove_0411' 'Just_0411' 'UN' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.