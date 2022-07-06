뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Claps Back at a Hater Asking Her to Leave 'Running Man'
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Claps Back at a Hater Asking Her to Leave 'Running Man'

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Claps Back at a Hater Asking Her to Leave 'Running Man'

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.06 17:34 View Count
Jeon So Min
Actress Jeon So Min clapped back at a hater by pinning the hater's comment left on her Instagram.

On July 3, Jeon So Min took to her personal Instagram and shared a video clip of herself taken during the filming of SBS 'Running Man'.

Along with the video, Jeon So Min asked her fans to watch 'Running Man' as well as her latest drama 'Cleaning Up'.
Jeon So Min
Shortly after the post was made, one hater left a comment that reads, "Please, get out of 'Running Man'."

Instead of leaving a comment, Jeon So Min gracefully handled the whole situation by pinning the hate comment to the top of her comment section.
Jeon So Min
Her fans, instead, flocked to the comment section and showed support for the actress.

The comments include, "I can't picture a single 'Running Man' episode without you. Ignore the haters, unnie!", "Why are they still doing this hassle? She is the funniest among the members.", "She is so cute and funny in the show.", and many more.

Since the beginning of her activities as a fixed member of 'Running Man', Jeon So Min has continuously been receiving hate comments asking her to leave the show.
Jeon So Min
(Credit= 'jsomin86' Instagram, SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.