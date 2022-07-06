뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Tells an Interesting Way of Knowing Whether K-pop Stars Are in a Relationship
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Tells an Interesting Way of Knowing Whether K-pop Stars Are in a Relationship

[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Tells an Interesting Way of Knowing Whether K-pop Stars Are in a Relationship

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.06 16:08 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Tells an Interesting Way of Knowing Whether K-pop Stars Are in a Relationship
Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared a way to find out whether K-pop stars are in a relationship. 

On July 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', Hyoyeon, boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul and K-pop artist SOYOU made a guest appearance. 

SOYOU said, "A lot of people assume that we are able to meet and date each other when we are invited to perform at a concert abroad. They probably think that because we stay at the same hotel."  

She continued, "But boys and girls stay on the different floor, and there are guards on our floors. So, it's really hard even to try meeting up with one another."
Hyoyeon
When SOYOU finished her talk, Hyoyeon grinned and said, "Yes, it's difficult, but some manage to find their ways to meet up, and I know how to find out who did." 

Hyoyeon went on, "The way to discover it is to turn on AirDrop. You know how AirDrop is used to transfer files wirelessly between iPhones, so your iPhone can detect nearby iPhones, right? If they are close enough, then you can see the names of their iPhones." 

She resumed, "If you happen to spot an iPhone near you that is owned by a male star, then you know they've come to the girls' floor." 

Then, Hyoyeon shared that this was actually something that her manager told her. 

Hyoyeon said, "My manager also told me that some male stars have been caught this way before. So, I want to test it myself the next time I get invited to an overseas concert." 
Hyoyeon
Hyoyeon
After watching this part of the show, K-pop fans left comments online such as, "Wow, that's one intriguing way to find out who is dating!", "All K-pop stars will turn their AirDrop off once they enter their hotel now LOL.", "She's just revealed a big secret on air!" and more. 

(Credit= SBS Four Men) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.