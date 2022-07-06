[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Tells an Interesting Way of Knowing Whether K-pop Stars Are in a Relationship

이미지 확대하기

Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared a way to find out whether K-pop stars are in a relationship.On July 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', Hyoyeon, boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul and K-pop artist SOYOU made a guest appearance.SOYOU said, "A lot of people assume that we are able to meet and date each other when we are invited to perform at a concert abroad. They probably think that because we stay at the same hotel."She continued, "But boys and girls stay on the different floor, and there are guards on our floors. So, it's really hard even to try meeting up with one another."When SOYOU finished her talk, Hyoyeon grinned and said, "Yes, it's difficult, but some manage to find their ways to meet up, and I know how to find out who did."Hyoyeon went on, "The way to discover it is to turn on AirDrop. You know how AirDrop is used to transfer files wirelessly between iPhones, so your iPhone can detect nearby iPhones, right? If they are close enough, then you can see the names of their iPhones."She resumed, "If you happen to spot an iPhone near you that is owned by a male star, then you know they've come to the girls' floor."Then, Hyoyeon shared that this was actually something that her manager told her.Hyoyeon said, "My manager also told me that some male stars have been caught this way before. So, I want to test it myself the next time I get invited to an overseas concert."After watching this part of the show, K-pop fans left comments online such as, "Wow, that's one intriguing way to find out who is dating!", "All K-pop stars will turn their AirDrop off once they enter their hotel now LOL.", "She's just revealed a big secret on air!" and more.(Credit= SBS Four Men)(SBS Star)