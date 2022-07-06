[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG Tries Out 'Jang Wonyoung Filter' on Instagram

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

WONYOUNG of K-pop girl group IVE tried the viral Instagram filter named after her.On July 3, WONYOUNG took to her personal Instagram and shared a new video of herself.Although her real face can be seen in the video, WONYOUNG actually applied the 'Jang Wonyoung Filter' that was created by one fan on Instagram.Along with the video, WONYOUNG captioned, "Heard this filter is trending these days. I love it!"'Jang Wonyoung Filter' is a filter that recently went viral in South Korea, which makes users' lips more plumped like WONYOUNG's.It even has details like WONYOUNG's two moles on her right cheekbone and the left side of her upper lip.WONYOUNG kindly added another photo, a screenshot of the filter, for letting her fans to try the filter themselves.Fans commented, "I don't look like WONYOUNG even with the filter, LOL.", "This trend definitely proves that WONYOUNG is the new 'it girl' of the era.", "Her reaction is so cute!", "Flawless as always.", and more.(Credit= 'for_everyoung10' Instagram, STARSHIP Entertainment)(SBS Star)