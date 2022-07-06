[SBS Star] IVE WONYOUNG Tries Out 'Jang Wonyoung Filter' on Instagram

On July 3, WONYOUNG took to her personal Instagram and shared a new video of herself.
Along with the video, WONYOUNG captioned, "Heard this filter is trending these days. I love it!"
It even has details like WONYOUNG's two moles on her right cheekbone and the left side of her upper lip.
WONYOUNG kindly added another photo, a screenshot of the filter, for letting her fans to try the filter themselves.
Fans commented, "I don't look like WONYOUNG even with the filter, LOL.", "This trend definitely proves that WONYOUNG is the new 'it girl' of the era.", "Her reaction is so cute!", "Flawless as always.", and more.
