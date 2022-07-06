[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Confirms Its Comeback in August & Upcoming World Tour

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is confirmed to make the group's long-awaited comeback next month.On July 6, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment has officially announced that BLACKPINK will be making an August comeback.According to the agency, the four members of BLACKPINK are in the final stages of recording their new album.The group is also planned to film its title track music video later this month.Through an official statement, YG Entertainment stated, "A lot of music in BLACKPINK's style has been prepared with much effort for a long time."The agency added, "BLACKPINK will also embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-pop girl group by the end of this year alongside the comeback, in order to expand their communication and interaction with fans all around the world."This makes BLACKPINK's first music release as a group in one year and ten months since the group's 2020 release 'THE ALBUM'.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)