[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Confirms Its Comeback in August & Upcoming World Tour

On July 6, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment has officially announced that BLACKPINK will be making an August comeback.
The group is also planned to film its title track music video later this month.
Through an official statement, YG Entertainment stated, "A lot of music in BLACKPINK's style has been prepared with much effort for a long time."
The agency added, "BLACKPINK will also embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-pop girl group by the end of this year alongside the comeback, in order to expand their communication and interaction with fans all around the world."
(Credit= YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)