뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho's Diving Attempt Makes Fans Burst Into Laughter
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Minho's Diving Attempt Makes Fans Burst Into Laughter

[SBS Star] Lee Minho's Diving Attempt Makes Fans Burst Into Laughter

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.05 17:08 View Count
Lee Minho
Actor Lee Minho poked fun at himself with an Instagram update of his somewhat sloppy diving practice.

On July 4, Lee Minho took to his personal Instagram and shared photos and a video of himself that were taken at a swimming pool.

Along with a caption that reads, "I mastered diving this summer," Lee Minho first shared a video of him attempting to make the perfect diving pose.
Lee Minho
However, the actor got the timing wrong, and eventually slip-landed with his face down on the water.
Lee Minho
Lee Minho
In another post, Lee Minho shared a pair of selfies by the pool and wrote, "Exhausted."
Lee Minho
While most of his fans find his diving attempt funny, many fans praised him for not taking everything too seriously; while most people tend to brag and show off their "perfect" sides on social media.

The comments include, "No worries, Minho, we still love you.", "That's actually so adorable.", "Looking great as always!", and more.

(Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.