[SBS Star] Choi Sooyoung Talks About Her Ideal Type & It's Far Different to Chung Kyung-ho

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member/actress Choi Sooyoung revealed her ideal type, which is far different to her boyfriend actor Chung Kyung-ho.On July 4 episode of tvN Story's talk show 'Take Care of Me This Week', Choi Sooyoung joined hosts/actors Sung Dong-il and Go Chang-suk as a guest.During the episode, they talked about how Korean actors were gradually being spotlighted in Hollywood.As Choi Sooyoung mentions that Go Chang-suk has the right gaze for romances, Sung Dong-il asked him, "If you receive an offer for a romance, are you planning on shaving your facial hair?"To this, Go Chang-suk replied, "I could even shave all the hair on my body," making everyone to burst into laughter.Choi Sooyoung chimed in and said, "No, you shouldn't shave. It's your charm," revealing that her ideal type is someone who looks good with facial hair.Hearing this, Sung Dong-il said, "The person I know doesn't have facial hair at all," referring to Choi Sooyoung's longtime boyfriend Chung Kyung-ho.Choi Sooyoung laughingly responded, "Don't they usually go opposite (from one's ideal type)?"Choi Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho have been in a relationship for over 10 years; after making their relationship public in January 2014.(Credit= tvN Story Take Care of Me This Week)(SBS Star)