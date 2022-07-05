[SBS Star] Choi Sooyoung Talks About Her Ideal Type & It's Far Different to Chung Kyung-ho

On July 4 episode of tvN Story's talk show 'Take Care of Me This Week', Choi Sooyoung joined hosts/actors Sung Dong-il and Go Chang-suk as a guest.
During the episode, they talked about how Korean actors were gradually being spotlighted in Hollywood.
To this, Go Chang-suk replied, "I could even shave all the hair on my body," making everyone to burst into laughter.
Choi Sooyoung chimed in and said, "No, you shouldn't shave. It's your charm," revealing that her ideal type is someone who looks good with facial hair.
Choi Sooyoung laughingly responded, "Don't they usually go opposite (from one's ideal type)?"
