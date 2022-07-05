뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Gets Furious as It Is Revealed Jeon So Min Imagines Going Out with Kim Jong-kook
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Gets Furious as It Is Revealed Jeon So Min Imagines Going Out with Kim Jong-kook

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Gets Furious as It Is Revealed Jeon So Min Imagines Going Out with Kim Jong-kook

Lee Narin

Published 2022.07.05 11:35 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Gets Furious as It Is Revealed Jeon So Min Imagines Going Out with Kim Jong-kook
Actress Song Ji-hyo became furious after finding out that actress Jeon So Min thinks about being together with singer Kim Jong-kook every now and then. 

On July 5 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members of 'Running Man' visited Kim Jong-kook's home. 

When they were about to go up to the floor where Kim Jong-kook's home was on, Song Ji-hyo playfully commented, "Welcome to my newly-wed home. I've invited you as well, so enjoy your time at his place." 

Once they got to Kim Jong-kook's home, Song Ji-hyo pressed the numbers on the digital door lock of Kim Jong-kook's home as if she knew the password. 

But it turned out Song Ji-hyo was only pretending, that made the rest of 'Running Man' members laugh and go, "You looked so natural that you've completely fooled us. Why did you do that?!" 
Running Man
Then, when they were all sitting down in the living room for a talk, Jeon So Min was seen using two wet wipes. 

Seeing this made Kim Jong-kook angrily tell Jeon So Min, "Don't use too many of them at once!"

Jeon So Min responded, "You know, I sometimes wonder where you use all the money you've earned." 

Kim Jong-kook said, "Well, if I get married, then my wife and kids will spend all that money, but since I'm single..." 
Running Man
Yu Jae Seok cut in and commented, "It may come to you as a surprise, but So Min actually thinks about dating you, Jong-kook." 

He continued, "I talked to her on the phone like three days ago, and she was like, 'It's not like I imagine it all the time, but I do think of going out with Jong-kook time to time.'" 

To this, Jeon So Min covered her mouth in embarrassment and laughed hard. 

As soon as Song Ji-hyo heard this, she looked at Jeon So Min with anger and stated, "Hey, don't be ridiculous! There's no chance of that happening!" 
Running Man
A few moments later, Jeon So Min saw Kim Jong-kook struggling to throw away his old belongings. 

Regarding this, she asked Kim Jong-kook, "Do you find it hard to cut someone off from your life as well, oppa?" 

Yu Jae Seok laughingly said to Jeon So Min, "Why are you keep trying to test Jong-kook? If you keep doing that, then 'Running Man' will turn to chaos!" 

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.