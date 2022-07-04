[SBS Star] aespa KARINA's Strong Appetite Sparks Debate Online

On July 2 episode of MBC's reality show 'Omniscient Interfering View', aespa's KARINA and WINTER joined as guests.
During the show, KARINA made everyone at the studio gasp in shock by revealing her strong appetite.
When asked how many bags of instant noodles she could eat, KARINA shared that she once ate three bags of instant noodles.
Shortly after the episode was aired, fans debated whether KARINA's appetite is staged or not.
They commented, "Three? I consider myself as a good eater, but I can barely finish one.", "She probably means the maximum amount, not her usual amount."
One of the comments include, "I remember OH MY GIRL's MIMI saying that she ate two bags of instant noodles, two kimbap rolls, and ice cream at once when she was a trainee. She wouldn't gain weight as she practiced dancing all the time."
(SBS Star)