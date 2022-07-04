뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] aespa KARINA's Strong Appetite Sparks Debate Online
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] aespa KARINA's Strong Appetite Sparks Debate Online

[SBS Star] aespa KARINA's Strong Appetite Sparks Debate Online

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.04 17:36 View Count
KARINA
People are debating over KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's unbelievably strong appetite.

On July 2 episode of MBC's reality show 'Omniscient Interfering View', aespa's KARINA and WINTER joined as guests.

During the show, KARINA made everyone at the studio gasp in shock by revealing her strong appetite.
KARINA
KARINA said, "When I eat a lot, I really eat a lot."

When asked how many bags of instant noodles she could eat, KARINA shared that she once ate three bags of instant noodles.
KARINA
She explained, "I once ate three bags of spicy instant noodles all by myself. I ate two bags first, and made myself another one."

Shortly after the episode was aired, fans debated whether KARINA's appetite is staged or not.

They commented, "Three? I consider myself as a good eater, but I can barely finish one.", "She probably means the maximum amount, not her usual amount."
KARINA
Others claimed that her strong appetite is not too surprising, considering the amount of calories K-pop stars would burn on a daily basis.

One of the comments include, "I remember OH MY GIRL's MIMI saying that she ate two bags of instant noodles, two kimbap rolls, and ice cream at once when she was a trainee. She wouldn't gain weight as she practiced dancing all the time."
KARINA
(Credit= MBC Omniscient Interfering View, 'aespa_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.