뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says She Is Preparing a Drama Return
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says She Is Preparing a Drama Return

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says She Is Preparing a Drama Return

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.04 16:28 View Count
Koo Hye Sun
Actress Koo Hye Sun revealed that she is currently in preparation for her return with a new drama series.

On July 4, fashion magazine MAG & JINA dropped photos from their recent photo shoot with Koo Hye Sun.
Koo Hye Sun
During the interview with the magazine, Koo Hye Sun revealed that she is planning on making her actress return soon.

Koo Hye Sun said, "This year marks my 20th debut anniversary, and I want to be remembered as an artist who paves her own way to the public."

She added, "I'm currently in preparation for a drama return. Since it will be my first acting project in a while, I'm putting much efforts to present an impactful character."
Koo Hye Sun
Koo Hye Sun
Aside from her acting career, Koo Hye Sun made her debut as a filmmaker, painter, as well as a writer.

She recently received the Audiences' Choice award at the 'Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022' with her short film 'Dark Yellow'.
Koo Hye Sun
(Credit= MAG & JINA, 'kookoo900' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.