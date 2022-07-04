[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Says She Is Preparing a Drama Return

On July 4, fashion magazine MAG & JINA dropped photos from their recent photo shoot with Koo Hye Sun.
Koo Hye Sun said, "This year marks my 20th debut anniversary, and I want to be remembered as an artist who paves her own way to the public."
She added, "I'm currently in preparation for a drama return. Since it will be my first acting project in a while, I'm putting much efforts to present an impactful character."
She recently received the Audiences' Choice award at the 'Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2022' with her short film 'Dark Yellow'.
(SBS Star)