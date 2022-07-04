[SBS Star] Jang Hyuk Says, "Kim Jong-kook & I Are Addicted to Working Out"

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jang Hyuk said he and his friend singer Kim Jong-kook have a serious addiction to working out.On July 2 episode of MBC's reality show 'Omniscient Interfering View', Jang Hyuk made a guest appearance.During the show, Jang Hyuk revealed his daily routine; which includes boxing.Jang Hyuk said, "I've been into boxing for almost fifteen years. Every morning, I work out for about two hours."He added, "Jeet Kune Do (a type of martial arts) and boxing also help my performance on acting, because they teach me how to approach on things in different ways."While talking about his daily work-out routine, Jang Hyuk also mentioned his best friend, Kim Jong-kook.He said, "I think Jong-kook and I have a serious addiction to working out. We both are very punctual, but we will be late when we aren't done with our sets. We won't leave unless we finish the planned work-out first."Jang Hyuk also explained that he feels he's getting old when he cannot remember how many sets he has done.He added, "When I'm not sure if I'm done with my sets, I'll just do another set."(Credit= MBC Omniscient Interfering View, IHQ, Online Community)(SBS Star)