[SBS Star] Jang Hyuk Says, "Kim Jong-kook & I Are Addicted to Working Out"

On July 2 episode of MBC's reality show 'Omniscient Interfering View', Jang Hyuk made a guest appearance.
Jang Hyuk said, "I've been into boxing for almost fifteen years. Every morning, I work out for about two hours."
He added, "Jeet Kune Do (a type of martial arts) and boxing also help my performance on acting, because they teach me how to approach on things in different ways."
He said, "I think Jong-kook and I have a serious addiction to working out. We both are very punctual, but we will be late when we aren't done with our sets. We won't leave unless we finish the planned work-out first."
He added, "When I'm not sure if I'm done with my sets, I'll just do another set."
